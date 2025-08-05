Tom Holland waves at fans while filming new Spiderman in Glasgow

Tom Holland waved to delighted Spider-Man fans on the streets of Glasgow during filming.

The Hollywood star has been shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which began filming in the Scottish city on Friday, 1 August.

Glasgow's city centre has morphed into the bustling streets of New York City for the new movie.

Several key locations, including Blythswood Street, Pitt Street, Wellington Street, and Bothwell Street, have been used.

American vehicles, notably New York Police Department cars, buses, and food vans, have been spotted near the Scottish Event Campus.