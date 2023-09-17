Strictly stars pay tribute to ‘true gentleman’ Len Goodman at 2023 launch

Strictly Come Dancing stars paid tribute to "true gentleman" Len Goodman during the launch of the 2023 series on Saturday (16 September).

The dancer and choreographer was head judge on the BBC’s show and the US equivalent Dancing With The Stars.

Goodman had been diagnosed with bone cancer and died in April aged 78.

Host Tess Daly paid tribute to Goodman's character.

"He was just so good-natured, so warm and the Len that you saw on TV, was the Len you saw in real life. There was no separation," she said.