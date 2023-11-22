Strictly’s Nigel Harman opens up on ‘anxiety’ of upcoming ‘cursed dance’

Nigel Harman has opened up on the “anxiety” he feels towards this Saturday’s (25 November) upcoming rumba onStrictly Come Dancing.

Fans on social media have described the dance as “cursed” after Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk were eliminated after their version did not impress the judging panel.

Speaking about his “slowest dance yet”, the former Eastenders star told Fleur East on Tuesday: “It does make me anxious, it needs to live and it needs to flow. There are a couple of points where my hips tend to hit a wall.”