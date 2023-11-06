Adam Thomas praises ‘Strictly curse’ behind ‘connection’ with Luba Mushtuk

Adam Thomas jokingly credited the "Strictly curse" as the reason why the judges hailed the partnership between the actor and Luba Mushtuk.

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday (6 November) following his elimination from the competition, the former Emmerdale star told Fleur East that the "curse" had "connected" him to his professional partner before declaring: "I'm joking."

Thomas became the sixth contestant to be sent home after a surprise dance-off with this year's third highest-marked celebrity to date, presenter Angela Rippon.

Judge Anton Du Beke called the dance-off “the closest we’ve had in the series so far”.