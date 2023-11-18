Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman tells upset Nigel Harman ‘we’ll stop the show’

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman told an upset Nigel Harman “We’ll stop the show” as he showed his disappointment following his performance in Blackpool on Saturday night (18 November).

The former EastEnders actor and his professional dance partner Katya Jones performed a Charleston to It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing) by Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong.

The couple scored 31 out of a total of 40, as judges picked up on some mistakes that were made.

Speaking to Harman after his perfomance, Winkleman told him not to be upset, declaring “We’ll stop the show” followed by “someone give him a cuddle”.