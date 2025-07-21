Strictly Come Dancing winner breaks down in tears after being duped by online scam

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba broke down in tears after he fell victim to an online scam.

The 39-year-old presenter revealed how what he thought was a dream podcast invite turned into a nightmare after he realised it was fake.

The BBC presenter released a video to his followers on Instagram, explaining how he fell victim.

He added: “I did not think I would be the kind of person who could be scammed, but this proves it really can happen to anyone. Especially with the help and manipulation of AI.”