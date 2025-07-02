Moment The Chase’s Bradley Walsh accepts ‘incorrect’ answer from Jenny Ryan

Watch as Bradley Walsh accepts an “incorrect” answer from The Chase’s “The Vixen” on Monday (30 June).

In the final round of the repeat episode, with £3,000 up for grabs for contestants Laura and Nick, Walsh asked Jenny Ryan: “What colour indicates semi-skimmed milk on bottles?”

After mulling over her answer, Ryan said: “Red and silver”, to which Walsh replied: “I’ll accept”.

Puzzled fans took to social media to complain that host Walsh had allowed an incorrect answer, with the final contestants just one question away from winning.

"Semi skimmed milk tops are green” one argued, with another stating: “Weird he just accepted a wrong answer”.

However, some pointed out that Ryan was likely referring to less common glass bottles, which have a red lid.