Joe Lycett reveals 4 year-long stunt in trailer for new tour

Joe Lycett has teased that he has been working on a “stunt” for four years in a promotional video for his upcoming tour.

The comedian, 34, said that he’d been giving the public “cryptic clues” over the years, and that all will be revealed in the shows.

Lycett said: “It was a very special, very gay stunt which involved infuriating MPs, headlines around the world, and getting in trouble with the police.”

“If you’ve been looking closely, you’d have seen that I haven’t been keeping it secret at all.”

