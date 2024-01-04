Traitors contestant Jasmine takes swipe at host Claudia Winkleman

Traitors has returned to our television screens for a much anticipated second series and it is already creating quite a stir.

Not only are the contestants clashing with one another, but they are also not holding back when it comes to laying their feelings bare.

Traitors contestant Jasmine took a swipe at the show’s host Claudia Winkleman only minutes after meeting her.

In the second installment of the BBC show on Wednesday (3 January), Jasmine made her opinion on the host known.

The 26-year-old admitted she was more impressed with the filming location rather than meeting the BBC host.