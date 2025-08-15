Listen to Vera Lynn’s never-heard-before first audition tapes

Dame Vera Lynn’s audition records have been heard for the first time 90 years after they were first recorded.

They were found when Virginia Lewis-Jones, daughter of the "Forces Sweetheart," donated her mother’s record collection to the British Library’s Sound Archive, after she moved out of her home in East Sussex, where Dame Vera Lynn had lived with her husband Harry Lewis for 40 years.

Three silver aluminium audition records, labelled by hand with the song titles "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Spring Don’t Mean A Thing To Me," alongside a copy of Dame Vera’s first record, It’s Home, recorded in 1935, were found.

Dame Vera made her name during the Second World War, becoming beloved for her rousing songs such as "We’ll Meet Again” and giving outdoor concerts for troops.