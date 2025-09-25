Vicky Pattison has shared a sweet message to Dani Dyer, after the Love Island winner was forced to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing due to a fractured ankle.

Appearing on Lorraine with partner Kai Widdrington on Thursday (25 September), the reality star said the whole cast is “gutted to lose her”.

Revealing that Dyer was her “dressing room pal”, she described the 29-year-old, who announced her withdrawal from the competition on Tuesday (23 September), as a “ray of sunshine”.

“She’s a brilliant little dancer and just a nice person,” she said, with Lorraine Kelly declaring that she believes Dyer will be back next year. “I hope so,” Pattison smiled.