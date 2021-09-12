Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent applauds BBC’s miniseries Vigil, from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, claiming it ‘lives up to expectations’.

The drama follows a detective’s investigation into the death of a sailor on board a Trident submarine. Not everything is as it seems and suspicious circumstances may surround the death.

Annabel describes the ‘choice of setting in a submarine’ as ‘brilliant’.