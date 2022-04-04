Ukraine president Zelensky delivers speech at the Grammys

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has made a virtual appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Ukrainian leader appeared in a pre-taped speech shot 48 hours prior to the event in a bunker in Kyiv.

“The war. What’s more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” he said in an emotional message.

“[Our musicians] sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway"

John Legend then performed flanked by dancers wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here