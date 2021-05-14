Check out Karamoko Dembele's first senior goal for Celtic in the side's 4-0 win over St Johnstone, in May 2021. Dembele came off the bench to net Celtic's fourth goal in a comprehensive victory for the Hoops. He ran onto David Turnbull's through-ball before producing a tidy finish past the goalkeeper into the far corner. After signing his first professional contract at Celtic aged 15, the forward made his first-team debut in April 2019. Since then, Celtic have carefully cultivated the winger's talent.