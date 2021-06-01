Argentine superstar Sergio Agüero was presented as the first new FC Barcelona signing for 2021/22. The former Manchester City striker said: "I want to show here what I have shown at City." He was joined at the event by president Joan Laporta, the vice president of sport Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany. During his presentation at Barcelona, Sergio Aguero was asked whether his arrival meant that Leo Messi is going to extend his contract stay at Camp Nou.