Alex Kingston has shared with her fans some of her dancing moves after the BBC confirmed that the Doctor Who actress will join the cast for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Posting a video of herself practicing some footwork on Monday (11 August), the 62-year-old actor sung the show’s theme tune before looking at the camera and saying: "Strictly… just dancing.”

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “Hello sweeties… Spoilers are out! I’m getting ready to shake my hips all the way to a glitter ball trophy. Strictly 2025 here I come!!”

Kingston was the second celebrity announced as part of the this year’s cast for the hit dancing show, which returns to screens Autumn 2025.