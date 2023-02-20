Moment cheeky sheep uses head to free herself from enclosure

A clever sheep has worked out how to use her head to unlock a gate to let her friends roam free.

Hidden cameras at Whitehouse Farm Centre in Morpeth, Northumberland, captured Lucy the Leicester sheep putting her head through the pen’s wooden fence to slide the bolt open with her mouth.

She then pulls the gate inwards to open it, freeing her companions to explore the farm site.

“A mystery has been solved... we have been puzzled for some time [about] how the same pen of sheep keep getting out,” Whitehouse Farm Centre wrote on Facebook.

