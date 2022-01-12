Astronaut sneaks gorilla suit onto ISS and terrifies Nasa coworkers on camera

This is the hilarious moment an astronaut sneaks into a gorilla suit onto the ISS and terrifies Nasa coworkers on camera.

The prank from American engineer Scott Kelly scared British crew member Tim Peake, who can be seen scrambling as he tries to escape the gorilla.

Filmmaker Todd Spence the footage on Twitter, saying: “Astronaut Mark Kelly once smuggled a full gorilla suit on board the International Space Station. He didn’t tell anyone about it. One day, without anyone knowing, he put it on.”

