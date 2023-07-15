Wetherspoons drinker leaves £5,000 richer after finding mysterious straw in glass

An unsuspecting Wetherspoons pub-goer left £5,000 richer after accidentally finding a 'golden straw' in his drink, as part of a competition set up by AU Vodka.

Nicholas Jainath, was at the V-Shed in Bristol, and had no idea about the promotion when he ordered a pitcher of Au Vodka Candy Rosá, before being greeted by radio DJ Charlie Sloth, armed with a briefcase of cash.

But Jainath isn't the only lucky punter, another two £5,000 prizes are up for grabs with the competition running across pubs until 30 September.