Australia’s Great Barrier Reef went through its annual spawning event which lasts two or three days on Tuesday (23 November) with marine scientist Gareth Phillips calling it the “largest sexual event on the planet.”

Phillips said it was “absolutely amazing” to see the spawning in process and spoke of how watching the little parcels of sperm and egg was like being in a snowstorm.

The Great Barrier Reef is listed as a natural wonder by UNESCO but has experienced damage caused by bleaching due to high ocean temperatures in recent years.