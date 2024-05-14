A heckler called Benjamin Netanyahu “garbage” at a Memorial Day ceremony held in honour of fallen soldiers and Israeli civilian victims of hostilities on Monday, 13 May.

The Israeli prime minister ended his speech addressing bereaved families in Jerusalem when a man was heard shouting as the politician stepped down to the audience seats.

The heckler was asked by members of the public to keep quiet, but replied: “There is nothing to respect, he killed my children.”

Mr Netanyahu has faced criticism, with some claiming he was to blame for security failures that allowed Hamas to overwhelm Israel’s defences around Gaza on 7 October.