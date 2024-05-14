Police officers in Atlanta arrested a man who they say was caught hiding in a closet after he broke into a newly constructed home.

On Thursday 28 March, Atlanta 911 received a phone call from a neighbour who said that she saw someone breaking into the home next to hers.

“I can still see the person. He’s standing right outside my home now,” the woman told the operator.

Police quickly arrived at the scene to find broken glass near the house.

Officers entered the home and found a man, identified as Declarence McGhee, hiding in a closet.

The suspect was taken to Fulton County Jail and is facing a charge of criminal damage to property.