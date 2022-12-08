Injured baby elephant recovers after being abandoned by herd in Thailand

An injured baby elephant is recovering at a sanctuary in Thailand after being abandoned by its herd.

The one-month-old female baby calf, named Tanwa, was found lying in a bamboo shed in Kanchanaburi province on 27 November by rangers from Srinakarin Dam National Park.

She was airlifted from the jungle on 3 December to be monitored by vets at the Bueng Chawak Non-Hunting Area in Suphan Buri province.

“Tanwa has improved a lot. She is healthy and happy,” Chaiwut Areechon, senior forest official of the Srinakarin Dam National Park, said.

