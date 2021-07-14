A baby hippopotamus born at the Guadalajara Zoo in Mexico spends his days swimming and lounging in the sun with his mother.

At two weeks old, he weighs just 30kg but is expected to grow up to 3,600kg. Vets at the zoo describe the young hippo as “very hyperactive” and “very playful”, even likening him to a dolphin and a horse.

“Sometimes when I see him I don’t know if he is a horse or a dolphin because he’s jumping, he dives and he runs. ” veterinarian Alma Ortega said.