Molly-Mae Hague reveals the Disney-inspired name of her baby girl

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she and Tommy Fury have given their baby daughter a Disney-inspired name.

The reality star and boxer welcomed Bambi, their first child together, on Monday, 23 January.

In a YouTube video uploaded before she gave birth, the 23-year-old explained that the name the pair had chosen for their child was “not a name that’s ever been used before.”

“It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it,” Hague said.

