Ben Shephard gaffe sends This Morning panel into hysterics

Ben Shephard’s gaffe live on air sent the This Morning panel into hysterics.

On Wednesday (3 December), Shephard and co-host Cat Deeley were discussing the latest winner of ITV's Christmas competition, who also became a grandmother on the same day of her win.

Shepherd said that newborn Indie was “straight out of the box”, before he quickly corrected himself: “That’s the wrong phrase. I meant Christmas presents.”

The set erupted into giggles as Shephard, who also struggled to keep a straight face, apologised to the grandmother.