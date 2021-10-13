A man celebrated his birthday by cutting 550 cakes with a butter knife in just under three minutes in India.

Armed with a knife in each hand, Surya Raturi went about the mammoth task to the cheers of many onlookers and guests. Raturi invited over 200 people to his birthday celebrations, which were later shut down due to police deeming them in breach of Covid regulations in the country.

Cake-cutting is popular at birthday celebrations in India, and the more extreme (like above) can often go viral.