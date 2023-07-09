Jump to content

US Edition

UK Edition
Best
Climate
TV

Independent TV

Lifestyle

Watch: Blur perform at Wembley for first time

00:43

Kate Gill | 1688896514

Watch: Blur perform at Wembley for first time in rock band’s history

Blur stunned a crowd at Wembley Stadium for the first time in the rock band’s history on Saturday night, July 8.

Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree played for tens of thousands of fans in London, the city where they were formed in 1988.

Song 2, Beetlebum and Parklife were all included in the band’s setlist which included an appearance from Phil Daniels.

“I didn’t think it would be like this,” the band’s frontman told the crowd.

The band are set to headline the world-famous stadium again on Sunday night.

01:13

Airbnb guests claim hidden cameras watched them as they changed

00:48

Taylor Swift replies to fan’s Instagram message about tickets

00:51

Baby elephant gets jealous of his rescuer petting another calf

00:52

Rare deep-sea creature filmed with inflated stomach

39:09

Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

01:45

Aspartame: What effects do carcinogens have on your body?

01:10

CCTV captures moment of car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

01:22

Man who killed mother and children in house fire smiles at police

00:30

Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

39:09

Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character

02:36

The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue

01:39

Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift

49:55

Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’

01:04

Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’

00:57

Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’

35:29

Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem

01:04

Here’s how a typical episode of SNL is made

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

00:55

Rachel Reeves says Just Stop Oil are pathetic and tedious

01:10

Anti-LGBT protesters start fires as they storm Georgia’s Pride parade

00:40

Just Stop Oil protester throws orange confetti over George Osborne

00:37

Trump inadvertently reveals he’s never been to a Dairy Queen

01:42

Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down question about White House cocaine

00:39

Grieving mother says police tweet using Top Gun gif was ‘unacceptable’

00:22

Towering plumes of black smoke pour out of huge east London fire

00:54

Suspect fails to rob nail salon when staff and customers ignore him

00:18

Wimbledon: Umpire impressively catches ball on Centre Court

00:36

Yankees cameraman stretchered off pitch after ball hits him in head

00:39

Paula Badosa corrects interviewer who claims she ‘won’ Wimbledon match

00:20

Hundreds of Wimbledon fans form long queue to get into grounds

00:57

Victor Wembanyama addresses Britney Spears’ claim bodyguard hit her

00:48

Hannah Dingley: More women needed in youth football for change

00:31

Just Stop Oil interrupt Wimbledon for second time

00:30

Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal

00:38

Trapped driver rescued from car as flash flooding hits Liverpool

00:45

Woman clings to roof of car as flash floods wash vehicles away

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

01:06

Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test

00:22

Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London

00:31

Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals

01:10

People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall

01:02

‘I hope to still be going’: Tom Cruise looks to emulate Harrison Ford

01:39

Matty Healy eats raw tomahawk steak during concert again

00:40

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in face mid-performance

02:57

Ziggy Stardust: Richard E Grant, Don Letts, and Mike Garson on Bowie

00:48

Johnny Knoxville says ‘addiction’ to stunts ‘scrambled’ his brain

00:24

Watch the moment Shania Twain slips and falls mid-performance

00:35

Lil Nas X pauses Stockholm gig after fan throws sex toy on stage

02:35

Rosie Jones defends using ableist slur in new documentary title

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

