Watch: Blur perform at Wembley for first time in rock band’s history

Blur stunned a crowd at Wembley Stadium for the first time in the rock band’s history on Saturday night, July 8.

Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree played for tens of thousands of fans in London, the city where they were formed in 1988.

Song 2, Beetlebum and Parklife were all included in the band’s setlist which included an appearance from Phil Daniels.

“I didn’t think it would be like this,” the band’s frontman told the crowd.

The band are set to headline the world-famous stadium again on Sunday night.