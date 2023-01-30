Burglary suspect sits down to smoke cigarette before breaking into student halls

Police are hunting a burglary suspect who was caught on CCTV stopping to roll a cigarette before breaking into student halls.

CCTV shows the man in a hi-vis jacket casually strolling across an outside communal area behind flats in Nottingham city centre.

DJ decks, headphones and a Bluetooth cable were stolen from a shared kitchen inside the Clarendon Street property.

Police are now appealing for information following the burglary, which took place in the early hours of 16 December 2022.

