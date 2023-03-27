Magpie gives capybara a haircut at Bristol zoo

A capybara at a Bristol zoo was treated to a special haircut - by a magpie.

This adorable footage shows the very relaxed-looking capybara chilling on the grass during its grooming session.

However, it wasn't a totally selfless gesture. The magpie could then use the strands of hair to build its nest.

The video was filmed at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, around six miles west of Bristol city.

Noah's Ark says capybaras, the world’s largest rodents, are "very sociable creatures and spend much of the day chattering back and forth."

