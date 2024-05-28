Rachel Reeves recalls how mother’s upbringing influenced Labour economic policies

Rachel Reeves recalled how her mother's attitude to finances has inspired her economic policies in a major general election campaign speech on Tuesday, 28 May.

The shadow chancellor described how her mother would sit at the kitchen table "combing over, line by line, her bank statements and her receipts.

"Every penny mattered... The basic test for whoever is chancellor is to bring that attitude to the public finances."

Speaking from a Rolls-Royce factory in Derby, Ms Reeves said Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are "singing from the same songbook” as Liz Truss.