Families of hostages held by Hamas shouted at Benjamin Netanyahu as he addressed Israel’s strike on Rafah and its efforts to bring back those still missing.

During an address to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, hostages’ family members held up a banner with photos from behind a glass screen as the prime minister spoke.

Mr Netanyahu said an Israeli airstrike on tents for displaced Palestinians in Rafah went “tragically wrong,” adding that Israel is “investigating.”

Of the hostages still missing, he said: “I will not let go of the effort to bring them all back home, those who are alive and those who are dead.”