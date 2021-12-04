Scrappy cat and dog captivate internet with adorable friendship

A dog and a cat have captivated the hearts of many viewers with their cute friendship.

The golden retriever, Brady, and the cat, Tuukka, continuously play together at their home in Ventura, California, under the watchful eye of their owner, Taryn Choquette.

The multiple clips show the furry duo’s playful interactions, with adorable playfights and cuddles.

The owner, Taryn, said: “Brady and Tuukka have been playing, wrestling, snuggling throughout their seven years of being best friends.”

“It warms my heart to know how close they are and how much they love each other!,” Taryn told PA.