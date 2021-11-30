Ice-coated trees line Chinese river in stunning footage

Stunning footage shows rime ice-coated trees lining the Songhua River in Jilin Province, China with people seen enjoying the spectacular view of rime-covered trees.

The Jilin section of the Songhua River never freezes despite the low temperature in winter with rime forming on trees by the rapid freezing of water vapor in the air.

Jilin city boasts tourist attractions including Songhua Lake and Beidahu ski resort and every winter, tourists throng to the city for fun in ice and snow from across China.

