What is Apraxia? Chris Kamara’s speech disorder diagnosis

Chris Kamara has said that he “suffered in silence” before being diagnosed with the neurological condition apraxia.

The beloved football pundit will discuss the disorder, where people struggle to perform movements on demand, in a new ITV documentary Chris Kamara: Lost for Words.

Apraxia can mean that a person has trouble pronouncing words correctly and consistently. They may be able to say a word without any difficulties one day, but struggle the next.

Kamara has said that he wanted to make the documentary to highlight the prevalence of speech and language issues.

