Christine McGuinness has opened up about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.
The model and TV personality became emotional as she detailed her ordeal in her new documentary, Unmasking My Autism.
McGuinness was sexually abused aged nine to 11 and raped when she was 14.
“I don’t know how to say it. Before Patrick [Paddy McGuinness], I had been sexually abused. I was raped,” she said.
“I used to pray, and it’s sad now when I think about it, I’d pray every night that I wouldn’t wake up in the morning. I just didn’t want to live, just because it was so awful. It was just awful.”
01:08