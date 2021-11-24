It’s the most wonderful time of the year...

Soon enough, houses across the world will be decorated for Christmas, with lush green trees standing in the corner of almost every living room.

And for Christmas tree floggers, the festive period marks the return of booming business.

Europe’s largest tree wholesaler, Needlefresh, is actually based here in the UK.

The company says it sells more than 700,000 trees each year and drone footage shows just where they grow the products, filling up fields in Yattendon, near Newbury.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.