Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:52
Fight breaks out in cinema during The Little Mermaid screening: ‘I need a refund’
A group of adults brought a cinema to a halt when they began arguing in front of a theatre full of children during a film screening of The Little Mermaid.
Footage of the incident which was filmed in Orlando, Florida captures a group of adults blocking the screen from view of others while standing up and shouting at each other.
As the adults begin to raise their voices, a witness says: “I need a refund, we need a refund.
“This is a kids’ movie,” she adds.
Moments later a man is heard seemingly attempting to defuse the situation and break the argument up.
Up next
00:28
Poet Frieda Hughes explains why George the magpie was so special
04:15
Exiled Kurdish journalist denounces Erdogan’s re-election
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
24:02
Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series
00:44
Launching Love Lives
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
00:52
Fight breaks out in cinema during The Little Mermaid screening
01:33
Armed driver rams police car before 135mph motorway chase
00:46
Ukraine: Rescue workers search rubble of building after airstrike
00:41
Search dogs comb wreckage for survivors of deadly train crash
01:18
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale announces fiancee is pregnant
00:38
Elton John joins Manchester City’s FA Cup celebrations
00:18
Protester dragged off Epsom Derby racecourse after running onto track
01:29
Man United building something special under Ten Hag, Fernandes says
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
01:46
Freddie Mercury’s handwritten lyrics among possessions to be auctioned
01:29
Nasa invites public to sign poem that will fly to Jupiter’s moon
00:28
Poet Frieda Hughes explains why George the magpie was so special
00:58
Watch: Behind-the-scenes at the Love Island villa ahead of new series
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09