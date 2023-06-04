Fight breaks out in cinema during The Little Mermaid screening: ‘I need a refund’

A group of adults brought a cinema to a halt when they began arguing in front of a theatre full of children during a film screening of The Little Mermaid.

Footage of the incident which was filmed in Orlando, Florida captures a group of adults blocking the screen from view of others while standing up and shouting at each other.

As the adults begin to raise their voices, a witness says: “I need a refund, we need a refund.

“This is a kids’ movie,” she adds.

Moments later a man is heard seemingly attempting to defuse the situation and break the argument up.