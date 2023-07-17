Famous Princess Diana jumper goes on display ahead of Sotheby’s auction

A black sheep jumper worn by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is on display at Sotheby’s in central London.

It will be listed as part of the auction house’s inaugural Fashion Icons sale in New York in September.

The jumper, which Diana wore on several occasions, is estimated to sell for $50,000-$80,000 (£40,000-£70,000), with online bidding open from 31 August to 14 September.

“This has never been to market before, it’s such an exciting thing that since 1981 we’ve been talking about it and at Sotheby’s we are now auctioning it,” Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion, said.