David Haye appears to confirm ‘throuple’ rumour with Una Healy and Sian Osborne

David Haye appeared to confirm that he is in a “throuple” with Una Healy and Sian Osborne, as he shared photos with the pair on Valentine’s Day.

The former boxing champion posted snaps of the trio soaking up the sun on a beach in Costa Rica and added photos with both to his Instagram Story.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in,” he wrote, captioning another post.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.