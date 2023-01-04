Davina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress

Davina McCall has shared her experience at Karen's Diner - an Australian food chain that boasts the world's rudest service.

The television presenter paid a visit to the venue in Manchester with her boyfriend Michael Douglas and some friends.

Upon arrival, the staff immediately got to work on roasting and insulting them, even calling the 55-year-old a "stupid b***h."

After one of her friends was revealed to be a vegetarian, the staff promptly led the restaurant in a chant of "f*** you veggie."

“Amber took terrible care of us, she was totally hilarious," Ms McCall said.

Sign up for our newsletters.