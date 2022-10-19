A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.

Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.

The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.

Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.

“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.

