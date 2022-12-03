The Prince and Princess of Wales joined celebrities including David Beckham and Rami Malek on the green carpet at Friday’s Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Princess Kate paired a rented gown with sparkly heels and jewels borrowed from her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales.

Singer Annie Lennox, comedian Catherine O’Hara and actor and activist Shailene Woodley were also seen on the green carpet at the MGM Music Hall in Boston.

This year, five innovative ideas were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.

