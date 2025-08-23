Ellen Degeneres has shared a clip of her wife Portia de Rossi riding a horse and "living the dream" after their permanent move to the Cotswolds.

A video posted to her Instagram shows de Rossi riding horseback through the English countryside, with the caption: "Portia’s living her dream riding her horse through the English countryside and into the village."

The former TV show host announced earlier this year that the pair had moved to the north of the Cotswolds because of Donald Trump’s election victory, claiming it is "just a simpler way of life."