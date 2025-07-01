Can you cancel holidays in extreme heat and wildfires? Simon Calder explains

With continental Europe on high alert as it faces its first major heatwave of the summer, and wildfires break out in Turkey, Simon Calder breaks down what travellers’ rights are if they wish to cancel their holidays.

Spain’s national weather agency has issued a special warning, forecasting highs of up to 42C in the country’s southern regions in the coming days as of Monday (30 June).

Meanwhile in the UK, Wimbledon was set for its hottest opening day on record and could even see the highest temperature ever recorded during the tournament.