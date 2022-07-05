TikToker tries out food at UK’s ‘most expensive chippy’

A fish and chip shop in Glasgow is selling a meal for £79.99 - and it comes with sprinkled with 24-carat gold.

Enzo's in Crookston has created the selection box containing gold-leaf covered fish, battered sausages, chips and dips.

This video shows TikToker @melfyx dipping a chip in the gold-topped source.

Among other more modestly-priced items on the menu are chips costing £2.90 and a stone-baked pizza at a price of £8.

