Huge birds at an animal sanctuary in Florida were shielded in bathrooms to protect them from high winds caused by Hurricane Ian.

Footage shows cranes and large stork sheltering in the bathrooms with their food to avoid injury during the storm.

Much of the area surrounding St. Augustine Alligator Farm was affected by Hurricane Ian, with extensive damage due to floods.

“It’s a really strong building and would do fine in the storm, but the long-legged birds wouldn’t fit in the kennels, so we put them in the bathrooms,” zoo director John Brueggen said.

