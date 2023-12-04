Fortnite Chapter 5 is here: Watch the official trailer

Fortnite has teased its latest update with an official trailer for the upcoming Chapter 5: Underground.

All is not what it seems in a beautiful new Island, the creators said ahead of its launch - players will discover that “The Society” is pulling the strings in secret and has kidnapped Peely in their spite.

Players will be tasked with joining “The Underground” and taking down The Society’s bosses, including the notorious Valeria.

The new chapter will also include Lego skins and other licensed characters such as Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Metal Gear’s Solid Snake.