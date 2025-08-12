How a Tai Chi club turned movement into a Macmillan Coffee Morning

Sign up to Host a Macmillan Coffee Morning today

Led by Louisa and instructor Chew-Yeen, Global Fusion’s Tai Chi club brought calm and connection to a local centre with a special Macmillan Coffee Morning. For Louisa, whose sister was supported by Macmillan during her cancer journey, the event was a way to give back. For Chew-Yeen, who lost her husband to cancer, it was a chance to bring people together in reflection and joy. After a gentle morning of movement, the group gathered to share stories, sip coffee and raise money for a cause close to their hearts, showing that even the quietest moments can have a powerful impact.