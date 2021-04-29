Gwenyth Paltrow has revealed that she was left hurt by criticism of the dress she wore to the Oscars in 2002. TheShakespeare in Love star attended the ceremony in a gothic Alexander McQueen dress with a sheer bodice, which was widely condemned at the time. Revisiting a number of her past looks in a video for Vogue, the actress and entrepreneur said: “Everyone really hated this [dress] ... but I think it’s kind of dope. I’m into it.”

“I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical,” she added.